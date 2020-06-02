Black Bean Nacho Soup

Rating: Unrated

This vegetarian-friendly soup packs all your favorite cheesy, spicy nacho flavors with protein-rich black beans.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-qt. Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, beans, corn, canned chile peppers, and chili powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes.

  • In a small bowl whisk together half-and-half and flour; add to broth mixture. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Gradually add both cheeses, stirring until melted. Stir in cilantro. Serve with desired toppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; 25 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 1118 mg sodium. 606 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1167 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 51 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 372 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

