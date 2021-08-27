Black Bean-Mango Salsa

Rating: Unrated

In just 20 minutes, you can have this tropical, zesty salsa ready to go. Enjoy with chips or try topping grilled meat or fish.

By Jill Andersen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Joseph Robert Crimmings

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 2/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl mash 1 cup of the chopped mangoes. Stir in remaining chopped mangoes and remaining ingredients. Serve with tortilla chips, grilled meat or poultry, or tacos.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 12g; protein 3g; vitamin a 570.7IU; vitamin c 21.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 25mcg; sodium 275mg; potassium 272mg; calcium 25mg; iron 0.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/04/2021