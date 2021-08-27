Black Bean-Mango Salsa
In just 20 minutes, you can have this tropical, zesty salsa ready to go. Enjoy with chips or try topping grilled meat or fish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Joseph Robert Crimmings
91 calories; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 12g; protein 3g; vitamin a 570.7IU; vitamin c 21.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 25mcg; sodium 275mg; potassium 272mg; calcium 25mg; iron 0.7mg.