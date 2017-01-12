Black Bean Chocolate Cake

Rating: 3.91 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 11 Ratings

Wish there was a chocolatey dessert that didn't ruin your diet? Your wish has been granted.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
30 mins at 350°
cool:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake (12 slices)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with coconut oil. Dust pan with cocoa powder, shaking out excess. Line pan with parchment paper; dust again with cocoa powder.

  • In a small bowl microwave coconut oil 15 to 20 seconds or until melted. In a large bowl combine eggs, the water, and melted coconut oil. Stir together the 1/3 cup cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda.

  • In a food processor combine beans, both sugars, vanilla, and salt. Cover and process until smooth. Stir bean mixture into egg mixture until combined. Add cocoa powder mixture to egg mixture; beat with a mixer on medium 1 minute. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool cake layer in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack. If desired, dust cake with espresso powder and/or additional cocoa powder and serve with berries and/or Sweet Cashew Cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 331mg; potassium 86mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 3g; sugar 22g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 90IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 9mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 62mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

