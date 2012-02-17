Black Bean and Root Vegetable Enchiladas

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed through Step 4. Cover baking dish with foil. Transfer the remaining tomato mixture to an airtight container; cover. Place the remaining 1/2 cup cheese and the remaining cilantro in separate plastic bags; seal bags. Chill enchiladas, tomato mixture, cheese, cilantro, and crema for 2 to 24 hours.To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Spoon the remaining tomato mixture over enchiladas. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until heated through. Drizzle with the 1/4 cup crema. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with the remaining cilantro. If desired, serve with additional salsa, crema, and/or cheese.