Black Bean and Root Vegetable Enchiladas

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
Fire-roasted tomatoes add sensational flavor to the sauce used on these enchiladas. If you can't find them with the canned tomatoes in your supermarket, look for them in the organic section or at specialty food stores.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
20 mins at 350°
Servings:
4
Max Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine tomatoes, the 1 cup salsa, ancho chile pepper, and cocoa powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally and mashing with the back of a spoon. Season to taste with salt and black pepper; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Stack tortillas; wrap tightly in foil. Bake about 10 minutes or until warm.

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 2 minutes. Add root vegetables and cumin; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Remove from heat. Stir in half of the tomato mixture, the beans, 3/4 cup of the cheese, and half of the cilantro.

  • Divide bean mixture among warm tortillas; roll up tortillas. Arrange rolled tortillas, seam sides down, in the prepared baking dish.

  • Spoon the remaining tomato mixture over enchiladas. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through. Drizzle with the 1/4 cup crema. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with the remaining cilantro. If desired, serve with additional salsa, crema, and/or cheese.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed through Step 4. Cover baking dish with foil. Transfer the remaining tomato mixture to an airtight container; cover. Place the remaining 1/2 cup cheese and the remaining cilantro in separate plastic bags; seal bags. Chill enchiladas, tomato mixture, cheese, cilantro, and crema for 2 to 24 hours.To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Spoon the remaining tomato mixture over enchiladas. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until heated through. Drizzle with the 1/4 cup crema. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with the remaining cilantro. If desired, serve with additional salsa, crema, and/or cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
660 calories; total fat 23g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 2036mg; potassium 707mg; carbohydrates 91g; fiber 10g; sugar 6g; protein 27g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2284IU; vitamin c 40mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 586mg; iron 6mg.
Reviews

