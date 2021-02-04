Black and White Cookies

For vanilla glaze: Whisk together confectioners' sugar, corn syrup, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons of the cream, adding the cream a few drops at a time until the glaze is smooth, thick, and barely pourable. Hold a cookie in your hand and, with a spoon, pour vanilla glaze over other half of the cookie right up to the chocolate glaze. You can smooth it out with an offset spatula if you need to. Repeat with remaining cookies. Allow glaze to set 30 minutes. Makes 10 cookies.