Bison-Zucchini Burgers
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chopped zucchini and chopped onion; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Cool.
In a large bowl combine eggs, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil, salt, and pepper. Add zucchini mixture and ground bison; mix well. Shape meat mixture into eight 3/4-inch-thick patties.
For a charcoal or gas grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 14 to 18 minutes or until patties are done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.
If desired, spread bottoms of buns with mustard. Add burgers and, if desired, red onion slices and zucchini ribbons. Replace tops of buns.
*Tip:
If you like, trim the ends of two small zucchini. Using a vegetable peeler, cut the squash lengthwise into thin ribbons. Toss the zucchini ribbons with red onion slices and a little red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.