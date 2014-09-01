Bison-Zucchini Burgers

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chopped zucchini and chopped onion; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Cool.

  • In a large bowl combine eggs, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil, salt, and pepper. Add zucchini mixture and ground bison; mix well. Shape meat mixture into eight 3/4-inch-thick patties.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 14 to 18 minutes or until patties are done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.

  • If desired, spread bottoms of buns with mustard. Add burgers and, if desired, red onion slices and zucchini ribbons. Replace tops of buns.

*Tip:

If you like, trim the ends of two small zucchini. Using a vegetable peeler, cut the squash lengthwise into thin ribbons. Toss the zucchini ribbons with red onion slices and a little red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; 14 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 113 mg cholesterol; 542 mg sodium. 470 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 175 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 245 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

