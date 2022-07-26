Recipes and Cooking Birthday Cake Batter Smoothie Turn any regular breakfast into a celebration with this delicious cake batter smoothie. Don't forget the sprinkles! By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ cup milk 1 3.4 ounce package instant vanilla-flavored pudding mix 1 banana, peeled, sliced, and frozen ⅛ teaspoon almond extract 2 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles Whipped cream (optional) Directions In a blender combine the first 4 ingredients (through almond extract). Cover and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses. Stir 1 Tbsp. sprinkles into each smoothie. Top each with whipped cream (if using) and additional sprinkles. Tips For more protein, add 1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder. Note: Mixture will thicken upon standing. Stir in additional milk as needed to reach desired consistency. Smoothie Bowl: Serve in shallow bowls topped with 1 cup birthday cake-flavored granola and 1 cup fresh raspberries. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 448 Calories 10g Fat 73g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 448 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 24mg 8% Sodium 819mg 36% Total Carbohydrate 73g 27% Total Sugars 73g Protein 11g Vitamin C 5.7mg 29% Calcium 375mg 29% Iron 0.2mg 1% Potassium 644mg 14% Folate, total 27.1mcg Vitamin B-12 1.6mcg Vitamin B-6 0.3mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.