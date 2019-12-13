Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu
Bibimbap (mixed rice) is a Korean dish of rice topped with meat, cooked veggies, and sometimes fried egg. This version of the Korean classic mixes everything together and nestles eggs into the rice mixture¿so no last-minute prep.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. In a small bowl stir together the first five ingredients (through vinegar). In an extra-large skillet heat vegetable oil over medium-high. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until mushrooms brown. Add kale and carrots; cook and stir 2 minutes more. Add rice and gochujang mixture. Stir to coat. Gently stir in the tofu.Advertisement
Spoon tofu mixture into a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish, spreading evenly. Make eight indents in the mixture with the back of a spoon. Crack an egg into each indent. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil.
Bake about 20 minutes or until heated through and eggs are just set. Loosen foil. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds; serve with sriracha sauce for drizzling.