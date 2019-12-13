Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a small bowl stir together the first five ingredients (through vinegar). In an extra-large skillet heat vegetable oil over medium-high. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until mushrooms brown. Add kale and carrots; cook and stir 2 minutes more. Add rice and gochujang mixture. Stir to coat. Gently stir in the tofu.