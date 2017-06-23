Bibimbap Bake-Up
This Korean rice and vegetable dish gets transformed into a family-style format with this modern casserole recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Steam broccoli in a steamer basket 2 minutes. Remove; rinse with cold water. Set aside.
In a 14-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, ginger, and garlic; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms start to brown. Add beef. Cook until browned, stirring to break up meat. Add broth, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Stir in rice. Gently fold in tofu.
Transfer mixture to a 13×9-inch baking dish. Top with broccoli. Make eight small indents in mixture; crack an egg into each. Sprinkle eggs with salt and black pepper. Cover with foil. Bake 20 minutes or until heated through and eggs are just set. Remove from oven. Loosen foil; let stand about 20 minutes before serving. Top with green onions. Serve with kimchi and/or sriracha.
*To cook rice:
In a medium saucepan combine 2 cups water, 1 cup uncooked long grain rice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and cook for 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Makes 3 cups.
Tips
Prepare broccoli and rice as directed and refrigerate in separate covered containers up to 3 days. Cook vegetable and beef mixture as directed in step 2; do not add broth, soy sauce, or sesame oil. Cool and refrigerate in a covered container up to 3 days. To finish recipe, in a very large skillet heat meat mixture, broth, soy sauce, and sesame oil and continue recipe as directed.