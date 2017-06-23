Bibimbap Bake-Up

Transfer mixture to a 13×9-inch baking dish. Top with broccoli. Make eight small indents in mixture; crack an egg into each. Sprinkle eggs with salt and black pepper. Cover with foil. Bake 20 minutes or until heated through and eggs are just set. Remove from oven. Loosen foil; let stand about 20 minutes before serving. Top with green onions. Serve with kimchi and/or sriracha.