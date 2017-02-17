Best-Loved Fried Rice
Enjoy the flavors of restaurant fried rice in this quick skillet side dish recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Shrimp Fried Rice:
Add 12 ounces peeled and deveined fully cooked shrimp when adding the rice. Makes 4 main-dish servings.
Tofu Fried Rice:
Add 8 ounces extra-firm tofu, cut into 3/4-inch cubes, when adding the rice. Makes 4 main-dish servings. Per serving for shrimp and tofu variations: 286 cal., 10 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 272 mg chol., 818 mg sodium, 26 g carb., 3 g fiber, 26 g pro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
141 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 418 mg sodium. 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g protein; 1506 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;