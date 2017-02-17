Best-Loved Fried Rice

Rating: 3.89 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 44 Ratings

Enjoy the flavors of restaurant fried rice in this quick skillet side dish recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine eggs and the 1 teaspoon soy sauce. Set aside.

  • In a wok or large skillet heat the 1 teaspoon sesame oil over medium heat. Add garlic and egg mixture; stir gently to scramble. When set, remove egg mixture from the wok. Roll up cooked eggs and slice. Remove wok from heat.

  • Pour the 1 tablespoon cooking oil into the wok. (Add more oil as needed during cooking.) Return to medium-high heat. Stir-fry celery in hot oil for 1 minute. Add mushrooms; stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes more or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

  • Add rice, carrot, and peas. Sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons soy sauce. Cook and stir for 4 to 6 minutes or until heated through. Add cooked egg mixture and green onions; cook and stir about 1 minute more or until heated through.

Shrimp Fried Rice:

Add 12 ounces peeled and deveined fully cooked shrimp when adding the rice. Makes 4 main-dish servings.

Tofu Fried Rice:

Add 8 ounces extra-firm tofu, cut into 3/4-inch cubes, when adding the rice. Makes 4 main-dish servings. Per serving for shrimp and tofu variations: 286 cal., 10 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 272 mg chol., 818 mg sodium, 26 g carb., 3 g fiber, 26 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 418 mg sodium. 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g protein; 1506 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

