Best-Ever Vanilla Pudding

Rating: 4.47 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 17 Ratings

Decadent ingredients like half-and-half, egg yolks and butter combine in this creamy, dreamy Vanilla Pudding. Spoon on top of a bowl of fresh berries for a romantic dessert.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cool:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium heavy saucepan combine sugar and cornstarch. Add half-and-half. Cook and gently stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Gradually stir 1 cup of the half-and-half mixture into egg yolks.

    Advertisement

  • Slowly whisk egg yolk mixture back into half-and-half mixture in saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in butter, vanilla, and sea salt. Pour pudding into 6 individual serving bowls. Cover surface of pudding with plastic wrap. Let stand 45 minutes; serve warm or chill up to 24 hours before serving.

  • Top pudding with heart shaped candies before serving, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 173mg; sodium 164mg; potassium 173mg; carbohydrates 42g; fiber 0g; sugar 34g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 651IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 143mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Gail Tedrow
Rating: Unrated
05/19/2014
Made it yesterday ! It's all gone! Great recipe!
Patty Scheier
Rating: Unrated
01/23/2014
I used to make this recipe as a kid. Super easy and tastes great!
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/11/2021