Berry-Yogurt Rocket Pops

Berries and Greek yogurt team up in these striped parfait treats--a creamy twist on the beloved Bomb Pop.

By Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine fruit, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally and using a potato masher to mash mixture as it cooks. (Or puree in a small blender or food processor after cooking.) Transfer to a bowl. Cover; chill 2 hours.

  • Alternate layers of yogurt and fruit mixture in eight to ten 3-ounce ice-pop molds. Insert sticks; cover and freeze overnight. Makes 8.

Prep note

If you don't have molds, pour the mixture into 3-ounce paper cups, cover them with heavy-duty foil (or a double layer of foil), then insert wooden sticks and freeze. Tear off the paper and foil to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 14mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 13g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 11g; protein 2g; vitamin a 115.2IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; niacin equivalents 129mg; folate 4.8mcg; sodium 34mg; potassium 153mg; calcium 96mg; iron 0.2mg.
