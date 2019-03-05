Berry-Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Yes, you can make a Paleo smoothie recipe! The trick to making this photo-worthy smoothie bowl creamy is a couple cartons of Paleo-approved, non-dairy coconut yogurt.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine the first five ingredients (through coconut water). Cover and blend 1 minute or until smooth, adding additional coconut water if needed. Divide between two bowls and top with additional strawberries, coconut flakes, and/or cacao nibs

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; 17 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 66 mg sodium. 260 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 111 IU vitamin a; 53 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 26 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 187 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

