Berry-Cherry Slab Pie

Transform frozen puff pastry into a showy raspberry, cranberry, and cherry dessert with this slab pie recipe. Feel free to use any shape of cookie cutter (or simply slice slits) atop the berry pie recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Unfold pastry on a lightly floured surface. Roll pastry into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl stir together the granulated sugar and cornstarch. Add raspberries, cherries, and cranberries to sugar mixture; toss gently to coat.

  • Spoon berry mixture crosswise onto half of the pastry rectangle, spreading to within 1 inch of the edges. In a small bowl combine egg and the water. Brush some of the egg mixture over uncovered pastry edges.

  • Fold the uncovered pastry half over berry mixture. Using a fork, firmly press edges of pastry together to seal. Brush top pastry lightly with egg mixture. Cut two to three slits in top pastry.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.

  • In a small bowl stir together the powdered sugar, butter, and almond extract. Add enough milk (4 to 5 teaspoons) to make icing of drizzling consistency. Drizzle icing over pastry. Cut into bars.

To Store:

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 50mg; potassium 31mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 134IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 14mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
