Berry and Stone Fruit Ricotta Pizzas
Try a mix of peaches, plums, and apricots for the prettiest dessert pizza ever. Garnish with edible flowers, drizzle with honey, and prepare for rave reviews.
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare Pizza Dough. Set a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven; preheat to 475°F. Working in batches, roll or stretch two dough balls into 8-inch circles. Sprinkle a cookie sheet (without sides) with 1 Tbsp. of the cornmeal. Place dough rounds on sheet; set aside. (The cornmeal eases sliding the dough onto the pizza stone.)
In a medium bowl combine ricotta, lemon zest, and snipped thyme. Spread half over the two dough rounds, then top with half the prosciutto and fruit. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil. Transfer rounds to pizza stone in oven. Bake 15 minutes or until crust is golden.
Repeat with remaining two dough rounds. To serve, top with thyme sprigs and flowers. If desired, drizzle with honey.