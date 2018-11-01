Benne Pull-Apart Rolls

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Benne, an African word for sesame, is the perfect name for this pull-apart bread recipe that's topped with white and black sesame seeds.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat the milk and sugar over medium heat until just warm (105° to 115°F). Pour into a large bowl. Stir in yeast and let stand 5 minutes or until foamy.

  • Add the butter, salt, 2 eggs, and 1 cup flour to milk mixture. Beat with a mixer on low until smooth. Beat in as much of the remaining flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can with a wooden spoon.

  • Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Knead in remaining flour until dough is soft and smooth, but still a little sticky (about 4 minutes).

  • Butter a large bowl. Add dough to the bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover and let stand until double in size (about 1 hour).

  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a 12-inch plate as guide, draw a circle on the paper. Turn the paper over.

  • Punch dough down. Turn out onto the floured surface. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Divide dough into 6 even pieces. Pinch off 6 pieces from each dough piece, shaping each into a ball (36 total balls). Arrange 20 balls about 1/2 inch apart on the circle on the paper. Arrange 16 balls about 1 inch inside the first ring of dough balls (these balls will touch). Cover loosely with a towel and let stand until dough is nearly doubled (about 30 minutes).

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Beat the remaining egg with 1 tablespoon water. Gently brush tops of dough balls with egg mixture. Sprinkle tops of dough balls with seeds and herbs, or arrange whole herbs on dough. Brush whole herbs with egg mixture. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or room temperature.

Tips

Bake and cool wreath as directed. Wrap in heavy foil. Freeze up to 1 month. To reheat, place frozen wrapped rolls in a 350°F oven for 15 minutes or until warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 107mg; potassium 37mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 79IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 38mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

