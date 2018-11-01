Benne Pull-Apart Rolls

Punch dough down. Turn out onto the floured surface. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Divide dough into 6 even pieces. Pinch off 6 pieces from each dough piece, shaping each into a ball (36 total balls). Arrange 20 balls about 1/2 inch apart on the circle on the paper. Arrange 16 balls about 1 inch inside the first ring of dough balls (these balls will touch). Cover loosely with a towel and let stand until dough is nearly doubled (about 30 minutes).