Beetroot Blend
The citric acid in the fruit helps slow oxidation, so this juice keeps its beautiful color as you sip.
Ingredients
Directions
In a high-powered juicer carefully add the spinach, celery, beets, and apple; juice into a clean pitcher. Add lemon juice and serve immediately.
Blender Option
Peel and chop beets; seed and chop apple. Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender. Blend until nearly smooth. Pour mixture through a fine mesh sieve into glasses to serve.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
126 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 187 mg sodium. 586 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5767 IU vitamin a; 41 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 304 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;