Beet Hummus
Add color and flavor to standard hummus by blending in a cup of bright beets. The finished product would make a tasty sandwich spread or perfect appetizer dip paired with vegetables and bread slices.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a blender or food processor combine cannellini beans, beets, tahini, lemon juice, horseradish, garlic, and salt. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. With the motor running, add oil in a thin, steady stream through the feed tube.Advertisement
-
Transfer beet mixture to a serving bowl. If desired, cover and chill for up to 24 hours. If desired, garnish with hard-cooked egg and parsley. If desired, serve with cucumber slices and/or celery sticks.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
79 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 126 mg sodium. 6 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1 mg vitamin c;