Beet-Carrot Latkes
In about half an hour you can have this healthy take on the traditional potato pancake. Beets, carrots, eggs, and a little salt and pepper are all you need to make this classic Jewish dish as a side or appetizer.
Ingredients
Directions
Peel and finely shred 3 medium beets and 2 medium carrots. Rinse beets under cold running water and drain well, squeezing out excess water.
For latkes, in a large mixing bowl combine the beets, carrots, eggs, salt, and black pepper. Stir to combine. Scoop out 1/3 cup of the beet mixture. Using your hands, squeeze mixture over a separate bowl to remove excess liquid. Shape into 21/2-inch patties.
In a 12 inch medium skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Using a spatula, slide patties into pan. Cook about 2 minutes or until golden, turning once. Repeat with remaining mixture. Transfer to paper towels; drain. Keep warm.