Beet-Carrot Latkes

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

In about half an hour you can have this healthy take on the traditional potato pancake. Beets, carrots, eggs, and a little salt and pepper are all you need to make this classic Jewish dish as a side or appetizer.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and finely shred 3 medium beets and 2 medium carrots. Rinse beets under cold running water and drain well, squeezing out excess water.

    Advertisement

  • For latkes, in a large mixing bowl combine the beets, carrots, eggs, salt, and black pepper. Stir to combine. Scoop out 1/3 cup of the beet mixture. Using your hands, squeeze mixture over a separate bowl to remove excess liquid. Shape into 21/2-inch patties.

  • In a 12 inch medium skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Using a spatula, slide patties into pan. Cook about 2 minutes or until golden, turning once. Repeat with remaining mixture. Transfer to paper towels; drain. Keep warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 80 mg cholesterol; 153 mg sodium. 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 61 RE vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 2 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019