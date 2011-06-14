Sweet, Hot, and Sour Meatballs

Rating: 3.95 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 20 Ratings

For a nonalcoholic appetizer, apple juice can stand in for the whiskey in these tasty sausage and beef meatballs.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Marty Baldwin

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
30 mins at 375°
Servings:
24
Yield:
48 meatballs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine egg product, bread crumbs, onion, milk, salt, and pepper. Add sausage and beef; mix well. Shape into 48 meatballs. Place meatballs in a shallow baking pan. Bake, uncovered, in a 375 degree F oven about 30 minutes or until done (160 degree F). Remove from oven; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan stir together jelly, mustard, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, and bottled hot pepper sauce. Heat and stir until jelly melts and mixture bubbles. Add meatballs, stirring gently to coat. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly and meatballs are coated. Makes 24 servings (48 meatballs).

To Tote:

Transfer meatballs and sauce to a serving dish; cover tightly. Transport in an insulated carrier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 232mg; potassium 108mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; sugar 4g; protein 7g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

