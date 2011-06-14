Sweet, Hot, and Sour Meatballs
For a nonalcoholic appetizer, apple juice can stand in for the whiskey in these tasty sausage and beef meatballs.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Marty Baldwin
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To Tote:
Transfer meatballs and sauce to a serving dish; cover tightly. Transport in an insulated carrier.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
154 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 232mg; potassium 108mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; sugar 4g; protein 7g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.