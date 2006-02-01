Sunday Oven Pot Roast

Rating: 5 stars I'm making this for dinner tonight

Rating: 5 stars Did brown but cooking at 425 for half hour then going to cover at 325

Rating: 4 stars What I do is cut my beef into large pieces and then brown it. It takes less time and you do not have to cut it up after you cook it and everyone gets a chunks of meat .

Rating: 1 stars I have made dozens of stovetop pot roasts using shoulder roasts, which always turn out fabulous. I decided to try this one for Sunday dinner just for something different and what a major disappointment! The flavor was very good, but the meat was tough as shoe leather. I used a prime cut of beef and followed the recipe to a tee, so I'm not sure what went wrong, but I am going back to my own recipe.

Rating: Unrated I have several chuck roast recipes that I like and I'd like to try this one as well but chuck roast at my grocery store is $5.49 a pound which would make this meal cost more than $15. Any suggestions? Has anyone else experienced soaring beef prices?

Rating: Unrated I know this is an old comment but for 3 pounds plus veggies thats enough for 6 meals. ~$3.50/meal. Thats not expensive at all.

