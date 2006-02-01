Sunday Oven Pot Roast
An oven or slow cooker turns an inexpensive beef pot roast into a succulent, tender feast. Whether you're looking for how long to cook a roast in the oven or the slow cooker, we've got the answers. Vegetables cooked with the roast (using either method) make for a simple, but filling meal.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle meat with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven brown roast on all sides in hot oil over medium heat. Carefully drain fat from pan; discard. Add beef broth, onion, and celery to pan.
-
Roast pot roast in the oven covered, 1 1/4 hours. Remove celery with slotted spoon; discard. Add desired vegetables around beef roast in the oven. Roast, uncovered, 50 to 60 minutes more or until meat and vegetables are tender, spooning juices twice during roasting.
-
Using a slotted spoon, remove meat and vegetables to a serving platter. For gravy, measure pan juices; skim off any fat. Discard enough pan juice or add enough water to equal 1 1/2 cups. In a medium saucepan whisk together the cold water and the flour until well combined; add the 1 1/2 cups pan juices. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper. Pass gravy with meat and vegetables.
Slow Cooker instructions:
Place vegetables in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut roast to fit, if necessary; place on top of vegetables. Omit cooking oil. Add beef broth to cooker. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 9 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 hours. Remove meat and vegetables from cooker; cover to keep warm. Using 1-1/2 cups of the cooking juices, prepare gravy as directed in Step 3. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pass gravy.