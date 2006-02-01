Sunday Oven Pot Roast

Rating: 3.74 stars
334 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 154
  • 4 star values: 69
  • 3 star values: 33
  • 2 star values: 26
  • 1 star values: 52

An oven or slow cooker turns an inexpensive beef pot roast into a succulent, tender feast. Whether you're looking for how long to cook a roast in the oven or the slow cooker, we've got the answers. Vegetables cooked with the roast (using either method) make for a simple, but filling meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle meat with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven brown roast on all sides in hot oil over medium heat. Carefully drain fat from pan; discard. Add beef broth, onion, and celery to pan.

  • Roast pot roast in the oven covered, 1 1/4 hours. Remove celery with slotted spoon; discard. Add desired vegetables around beef roast in the oven. Roast, uncovered, 50 to 60 minutes more or until meat and vegetables are tender, spooning juices twice during roasting.

  • Using a slotted spoon, remove meat and vegetables to a serving platter. For gravy, measure pan juices; skim off any fat. Discard enough pan juice or add enough water to equal 1 1/2 cups. In a medium saucepan whisk together the cold water and the flour until well combined; add the 1 1/2 cups pan juices. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper. Pass gravy with meat and vegetables.

Slow Cooker instructions:

Place vegetables in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut roast to fit, if necessary; place on top of vegetables. Omit cooking oil. Add beef broth to cooker. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 9 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 hours. Remove meat and vegetables from cooker; cover to keep warm. Using 1-1/2 cups of the cooking juices, prepare gravy as directed in Step 3. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pass gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; 14 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 584 mg sodium. 1048 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 43 g protein; 4810 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 5 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

brittanyhutcher
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2018
I'm making this for dinner tonight
ussmontroseapa2
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2018
Did brown but cooking at 425 for half hour then going to cover at 325
flock12346415289
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2018
What I do is cut my beef into large pieces and then brown it. It takes less time and you do not have to cut it up after you cook it and everyone gets a chunks of meat .
proftony
Rating: 1 stars
11/25/2018
I have made dozens of stovetop pot roasts using shoulder roasts, which always turn out fabulous. I decided to try this one for Sunday dinner just for something different and what a major disappointment! The flavor was very good, but the meat was tough as shoe leather. I used a prime cut of beef and followed the recipe to a tee, so I'm not sure what went wrong, but I am going back to my own recipe.
Nancy Motto
Rating: Unrated
11/23/2014
I have several chuck roast recipes that I like and I'd like to try this one as well but chuck roast at my grocery store is $5.49 a pound which would make this meal cost more than $15. Any suggestions? Has anyone else experienced soaring beef prices?
Michelle Trudo
Rating: Unrated
09/12/2016
I know this is an old comment but for 3 pounds plus veggies thats enough for 6 meals. ~$3.50/meal. Thats not expensive at all.
