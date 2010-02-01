Stuffed Spuds

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Transform baked potato from side to centerpiece by adding stir-fried steak and vegetables.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange potatoes in a microwave-safe 2-quart square dish. Microwave, uncovered, on 100 percent power (high) for 7 minutes. Turn potatoes; microwave for 8 minutes more. Let potatoes rest in microwave.

  • Meanwhile, slice steak into thin strips, slicing crosswise against the grain. In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add steak; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and broccoli; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Add stir-fry sauce; stir to coat. Cook, uncovered, for 1 minute or until heated through.

  • Carefully remove potatoes from microwave. Cut a lengthwise slit in the top of each. Squeeze potato ends to open. Top potatoes with stir-fry mixture. Drizzle with any remaining sauce. If desired, top with sweet pepper slices and peanuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 51 mg cholesterol; 645 mg sodium. 1796 mg potassium; 60 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

