Stove-Top Short Ribs

Once you know how to cook beef short ribs on the stove, you'll be craving the tender fall-off-the-bone meat on the regular. It's also a one-pot recipe to help you save time on dishes later.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat; sprinkle with salt and pepper. In 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven brown beef in hot oil over medium heat. Drain off fat; discard. Add onions, broth, and wine.

  • Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 1 hour. Add whole potatoes. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 45 minutes. Add carrots. Cover; cook 30 minutes or until meat and vegetables are tender, spooning juices over meat and vegetables twice during cooking.

  • Using slotted spoon, transfer meat and vegetables to serving platter. Skim fat from juices. If necessary, add water to juices to equal 1 1/2 cups. Return juices to pan. In screw-top jar combine the cup water and flour. Cover; shake to combine. Add to juices in pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened; cook and stir 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over meat and vegetables. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
660 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 134mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 45g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 8g; protein 49g; vitamin a 12341.9IU; vitamin c 39mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 10.3mg; vitamin b6 1.6mg; folate 72.6mcg; vitamin b12 7.8mcg; sodium 652mg; potassium 1857mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 6.8mg.
