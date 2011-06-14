Standing Rib Roast

Season meat with salt and pepper. Place meat, fat side up, in a 15-1/2x10-1/2x2-inch roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of roast, making sure it doesn't touch bone. Roast, uncovered, in a 350 degree F oven. For medium rare, roast for 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 135 degrees F. Cover with foil; let stand 15 minutes. Temperature of meat after standing should be 145 degrees F. (For medium, roast for 2-1/4 to 2-3/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 150 degrees F. Cover; let stand 15 minutes. Temperature of meat after standing should be 160 degrees F.)