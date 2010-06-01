Spicy Skirt Steak with Avocado Dipping Sauce

Prepare grill for direct cooking over high heat (about 500°F).* Grill steaks over heat, with lid closed as much as possible, for 4 to 6 minutes for medium-rare, turning once or twice. Remove steaks from grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice across the grain in 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve warm with Avocado Dipping Sauce and Cucumber Salad.