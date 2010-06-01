Spicy Skirt Steak with Avocado Dipping Sauce
Skirt steak is a long, narrow cut of beef; you may have to order from your butcher. If unavailable, try flank steak instead and cook it over medium heat (not high) for 8 to 10 minutes.
Spicy Skirt Steak with Avocado Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
-
For Avocado Dipping sauce, cut about 3 inches from cucumber and coarsely chop (reserve remaining for Cucumber Salad). Place in a food processor or blender. Add avocado, sour cream, dill, lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Puree until smooth. Pour into a bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.Advertisement
-
For rub, in a small bowl combine the 2 teaspoons salt, the dry mustard, chipotle chile powder, black pepper, coriander, and cumin; set aside. Cut steak into portions, if needed, to make them easier to handle on the grill. Lightly brush steaks on all sides with olive oil; season evenly with rub. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
-
Prepare grill for direct cooking over high heat (about 500°F).* Grill steaks over heat, with lid closed as much as possible, for 4 to 6 minutes for medium-rare, turning once or twice. Remove steaks from grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice across the grain in 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve warm with Avocado Dipping Sauce and Cucumber Salad.
*Direct Grilling:
For this method, the food is placed on the grill rack directly over the heat source. Direct grilling is best for searing and cooking small, tender cuts that cook in 30 minutes or less, such as steaks, burgers, or boneless chicken.
Nutrition Facts (Spicy Skirt Steak with Avocado Dipping Sauce)
Cucumber Salad
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine cucumber, yellow pepper, shallot, red pepper, lime juice, olive oil, dill, and salt and pepper to taste.Advertisement