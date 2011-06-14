Spiced Pot Roast
Our Spiced Pot Roast recipe is loaded with several of your favorite fall flavors. Slice onions and dried fruit, combine with the beef in the slow cooker, and finish with warm pot roast spices and apple juice for a delicious comfort food dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
428 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 134mg; sodium 371mg; potassium 1212mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 1g; sugar 5g; protein 50g; vitamin aIU; vitamin c 4mg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 6mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 6mg.