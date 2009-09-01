Spaghetti with Best-Ever Bolognese Sauce
Get a budget-friendly start on the meat-lovers' sauce by using ground chuck. It cooks in less than 30 minutes but tastes like it simmered all day.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In 12-inch skillet brown ground beef, onion, carrot, and garlic until meat is no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain off fat.Advertisement
-
Add half-and-half. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until half-and-half is nearly evaporated. Stir in broth, then vinegar. Return to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until liquid is nearly evaporated. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, seasoning, pepper, and salt. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until thickened.
-
Meanwhile, cook spaghetti, with 1 tablespoon salt added to water, according to package directions Drain. Serve spaghetti with sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and oregano. Makes 8 servings.