Spaghetti with Best-Ever Bolognese Sauce

Rating: 3.68 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 12

Get a budget-friendly start on the meat-lovers' sauce by using ground chuck. It cooks in less than 30 minutes but tastes like it simmered all day.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 12-inch skillet brown ground beef, onion, carrot, and garlic until meat is no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain off fat.

  • Add half-and-half. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until half-and-half is nearly evaporated. Stir in broth, then vinegar. Return to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until liquid is nearly evaporated. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, seasoning, pepper, and salt. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until thickened.

  • Meanwhile, cook spaghetti, with 1 tablespoon salt added to water, according to package directions Drain. Serve spaghetti with sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and oregano. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; 18 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 69 mg cholesterol; 645 mg sodium. 53 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 26 g protein; 3547 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 101 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

eileenross7424726
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2017
erinob333, come now, if a person is having guests and they don't know whether or not a guest is allergic, all they have to do is ask before they prepare the dish. It's just common sense. This recipe is wonderful.
azzarria71
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2017
Perhaps Erinob33 did not read the recipe correctly because there is no wine called for; only white wine vinegar for which possibly another vinegar could be substituted.
cneuhaus5
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2018
Really good & really easy! But it benefitted from about 1/3 cup of cream being stirred in when off the heat. I used 1# spaghetti & a little over 1# ground beef, and there was plenty of sauce. Will make it again! Don't understand the 1st comment---does that mean that since my cousin is allergic to peanuts I should ding all recipes containing them? Rice, apple cider or white balsamic vinegars will all easily sub for white wine vinegar.
erinob333
Rating: 1 stars
06/01/2017
People who use Wine in recipes...don't take into considerate those who maybe allergic to Wine...therefore my rating of 1 star!
