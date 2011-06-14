Quick Skillet Lasagna

Rating: 4 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

Talk about quick! Just cook the pasta, then prepare this family friendly lasagna in a skillet.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

  • Meanwhile, cook meat in a 10-inch nonstick skillet until meat is brown; drain. Set meat aside. Wipe skillet with paper towel.

  • Spread about half of the cooked pasta in the skillet. Cover with about half of the sauce. Spoon cooked meat over sauce. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Top with remaining pasta and sauce. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over top.

  • Cook, covered, over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until heated through and cheese melts. Remove skillet from heat and let stand, covered, for 1 minute. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; 17 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 1046 mg sodium. 30 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 25 g protein; 283 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2018
4 stars, terrifically yummy & very easy to make! I used 6 oz of bow tie pasta instead of mini lasagna because I had it on hand, and it turned out fine. Even 8 oz of pasta would be good. I used a 24 oz jar of sauce & that was plenty, too.
