Quick Skillet Lasagna
Talk about quick! Just cook the pasta, then prepare this family friendly lasagna in a skillet.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, cook meat in a 10-inch nonstick skillet until meat is brown; drain. Set meat aside. Wipe skillet with paper towel.
Spread about half of the cooked pasta in the skillet. Cover with about half of the sauce. Spoon cooked meat over sauce. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Top with remaining pasta and sauce. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over top.
Cook, covered, over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until heated through and cheese melts. Remove skillet from heat and let stand, covered, for 1 minute. Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
375 calories; 17 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 1046 mg sodium. 30 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 25 g protein; 283 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;