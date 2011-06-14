Pot Roast with Chipotle-Fruit Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 29 Ratings

Serve this Pot Roast with Chipotle-Fruit Sauce with hot cooked couscous or rice to soak up the fruity sauce. You can adjust the amount of chipotle peppers, depending on how much heat you like.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle both sides of meat with garlic-pepper seasoning. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Place meat in the cooker. Add fruit, the 1/2 cup water, and the peppers.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 5-1/2 hours. Transfer meat and fruit to a serving platter. Cover and keep warm.

  • Transfer cooking liquid to a bowl or glass measuring cup; skim off fat. In a medium saucepan combine the 1 tablespoon water and the cornstarch; add cooking liquid. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Thinly slice meat. Spoon sauce over sliced meat and fruit. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; 19 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 229 mg cholesterol; 502 mg sodium. 918 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 76 g protein; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 8 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 10 mg iron;

Reviews

