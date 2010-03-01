Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf

In a large bowl combine eggs, milk, 2/3 cup of the Toasted Bread Crumbs, the salt, and Italian seasoning. Using your hands, fold in ground beef, cooked pasta, the 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, and cooked vegetables. Form into six 6x3-inch oblong loaves (loaves will appear bumpy rather than smooth). Place in a shallow baking pan.* Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center of loaves reads 160 degrees F.