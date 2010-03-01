Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf

Rating: 4.04 stars
52 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 52 Ratings

Talk about a mash-up meal! Pasta, meat loaf, and an open-faced sandwich join forces in this family-friendly Italian dinner recipe.

Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse and cool completely. Halve rolls lengthwise; set aside.

  • In a large skillet cook onion, sweet pepper, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes or until tender.

  • In a large bowl combine eggs, milk, 2/3 cup of the Toasted Bread Crumbs, the salt, and Italian seasoning. Using your hands, fold in ground beef, cooked pasta, the 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, and cooked vegetables. Form into six 6x3-inch oblong loaves (loaves will appear bumpy rather than smooth). Place in a shallow baking pan.* Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center of loaves reads 160 degrees F.

  • Spread split rolls with Garlic Butter. Bake about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Top each toasted roll half with warm pasta sauce and a mini loaf. Sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese, remaining Toasted Bread Crumbs, and snipped fresh parsley.

*Tip:

If necessary, place loaves in two shallow baking pans and rotate pans on oven racks halfway through baking time.

Nutrition Facts (Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf)

Per Serving:
705 calories; 40 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 180 mg cholesterol; 986 mg sodium. 493 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 33 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 632 IU vitamin a; 28 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 125 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 343 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Toasted Bread Crumbs

Ingredients

Directions

  • Tear individual-size ciabatta roll or hoagie roll in pieces and add to food processor or blender. Process or blend until coarse crumbs form.

  • In 8-inch skillet, toast bread crumbs in melted butter over medium heat until lightly browned. Remove 2/3 cup to add to the meat loaf mix. Use remaining crumbs for topping the meat loaves.

Garlic Butter

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small skillet cook garlic and dried basil in butter until garlic is tender.

Reviews

