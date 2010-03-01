Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf
Talk about a mash-up meal! Pasta, meat loaf, and an open-faced sandwich join forces in this family-friendly Italian dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse and cool completely. Halve rolls lengthwise; set aside.
In a large skillet cook onion, sweet pepper, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes or until tender.
In a large bowl combine eggs, milk, 2/3 cup of the Toasted Bread Crumbs, the salt, and Italian seasoning. Using your hands, fold in ground beef, cooked pasta, the 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, and cooked vegetables. Form into six 6x3-inch oblong loaves (loaves will appear bumpy rather than smooth). Place in a shallow baking pan.* Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center of loaves reads 160 degrees F.
Spread split rolls with Garlic Butter. Bake about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Top each toasted roll half with warm pasta sauce and a mini loaf. Sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese, remaining Toasted Bread Crumbs, and snipped fresh parsley.
*Tip:
If necessary, place loaves in two shallow baking pans and rotate pans on oven racks halfway through baking time.
Toasted Bread Crumbs
Ingredients
Directions
Tear individual-size ciabatta roll or hoagie roll in pieces and add to food processor or blender. Process or blend until coarse crumbs form.
In 8-inch skillet, toast bread crumbs in melted butter over medium heat until lightly browned. Remove 2/3 cup to add to the meat loaf mix. Use remaining crumbs for topping the meat loaves.
Garlic Butter
Ingredients
Directions
In a small skillet cook garlic and dried basil in butter until garlic is tender.