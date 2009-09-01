Pan-Fried Garlic Steak
Pair this pan-fried steak dinner with buttery cannellini beans for a delicious 30-minute meal. Steak recipes don't come much easier than this five-ingredient skillet supper!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Drizzle steaks lightly with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper.
-
Preheat a 12-inch heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks and reduce heat to medium. Cook steaks for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until desired doneness (145°F for medium rare). Remove steaks from skillet; cover and keep warm. Add garlic slices to pan. Cook and stir for 1 minute or until softened; remove from pan.
-
Add butter and beans to skillet; heat through. Add parsley and cook for 1 minute more. Top steaks with garlic and serve with beans.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
326 calories; 18 g total fat; 81 mg cholesterol; 415 mg sodium. 16 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 29 g protein; 50 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;