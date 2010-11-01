Mustard-Crusted Steaks with Herb Butter
A simple herb butter transforms steaks from standard to gourmet restaurant-worthy. You'll earn rave reviews for this 30-minute meal (that's perfect for double date night)!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. Cut each steak in half. Lightly sprinkle both sides of steaks with salt and pepper.Advertisement
In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Add steaks; brown on both sides, cooking until steaks are near desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer steaks to a broiler pan; spread tops of steaks with mustard.
Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until steaks have reached desired doneness.
Meanwhile, for herb butter, add remaining butter to skillet; cook over medium heat until butter begins to bubble and turn golden. Add half of the herbs; remove from heat.
Transfer steaks to plates; pour herb butter over steaks. Sprinkle with remaining herbs.