Mustard-Crusted Steaks with Herb Butter

A simple herb butter transforms steaks from standard to gourmet restaurant-worthy. You'll earn rave reviews for this 30-minute meal (that's perfect for double date night)!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Cut each steak in half. Lightly sprinkle both sides of steaks with salt and pepper.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Add steaks; brown on both sides, cooking until steaks are near desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer steaks to a broiler pan; spread tops of steaks with mustard.

  • Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until steaks have reached desired doneness.

  • Meanwhile, for herb butter, add remaining butter to skillet; cook over medium heat until butter begins to bubble and turn golden. Add half of the herbs; remove from heat.

  • Transfer steaks to plates; pour herb butter over steaks. Sprinkle with remaining herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; 33 g total fat; 16 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 110 mg cholesterol; 496 mg sodium. 546 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 35 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 389 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

