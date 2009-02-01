Mini Meat Loaves with Green Beans

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a medium saucepan bring lightly salted water to boiling. In a large bowl combine egg, 1/2 cup of the pasta sauce, bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons of the basil, and salt. Add beef and 1/2 cup of the cheese; mix well. Divide beef mixture into four equal portions. Shape each portion into a 5-1/2x2-inch oval loaf. Place loaves onto a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spoon on remaining pasta sauce and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 15 minutes or until internal temperature registers 160°F.