Mini Meat Loaves with Green Beans

Rating: 4.36 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 53 Ratings

This recipe offers a twist to the classic recipe by dividing the batch into individual servings. Green beans serve as the perfect side dish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a medium saucepan bring lightly salted water to boiling. In a large bowl combine egg, 1/2 cup of the pasta sauce, bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons of the basil, and salt. Add beef and 1/2 cup of the cheese; mix well. Divide beef mixture into four equal portions. Shape each portion into a 5-1/2x2-inch oval loaf. Place loaves onto a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spoon on remaining pasta sauce and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 15 minutes or until internal temperature registers 160°F.

  • Meanwhile, cook green beans in boiling salted water for 10 minutes. Drain; toss with oil and, if desired, crushed red pepper. Serve with meat loaves. Sprinkle all with remaining basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; 29 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 145 mg cholesterol; 742 mg sodium. 563 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 34 g protein; 1409 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 303 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

