Meatball and Vegetable Kabobs
Bright cherry tomatoes, nutrient-rich zucchini, and a quick marinara sauce are all it takes to transform convenient frozen meatballs into elegant Italian kabobs.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat indoor electric grill or broiler. In a medium bowl combine tomato paste, the water, and Italian seasoning to make a thick sauce. Add meatballs to sauce, stirring to coat; set aside.
Using a vegetable peeler, cut four evenly spaced strips from zucchini. Cut zucchini into 1-inch cubes.
On skewers, alternately thread meatballs and zucchini; thread a tomato onto each end. Lightly coat kabobs with nonstick cooking spray. Grill or broil (3 to 4 inches from heat) for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until meatballs are heated through and vegetables are crisp-tender. Brush remaining sauce on kabobs during the last 2 minutes of cooking.
*Tip:
Check your grocery store's meat case for prepared meatballs.
Serving Suggestion:
If you like, serve with mixed greens with blueberries and a raspberry vinaigrette.