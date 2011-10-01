Meatball and Vegetable Kabobs

On skewers, alternately thread meatballs and zucchini; thread a tomato onto each end. Lightly coat kabobs with nonstick cooking spray. Grill or broil (3 to 4 inches from heat) for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until meatballs are heated through and vegetables are crisp-tender. Brush remaining sauce on kabobs during the last 2 minutes of cooking.