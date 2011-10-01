Meatball and Vegetable Kabobs

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Bright cherry tomatoes, nutrient-rich zucchini, and a quick marinara sauce are all it takes to transform convenient frozen meatballs into elegant Italian kabobs.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat indoor electric grill or broiler. In a medium bowl combine tomato paste, the water, and Italian seasoning to make a thick sauce. Add meatballs to sauce, stirring to coat; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Using a vegetable peeler, cut four evenly spaced strips from zucchini. Cut zucchini into 1-inch cubes.

  • On skewers, alternately thread meatballs and zucchini; thread a tomato onto each end. Lightly coat kabobs with nonstick cooking spray. Grill or broil (3 to 4 inches from heat) for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until meatballs are heated through and vegetables are crisp-tender. Brush remaining sauce on kabobs during the last 2 minutes of cooking.

*Tip:

Check your grocery store's meat case for prepared meatballs.

Serving Suggestion:

If you like, serve with mixed greens with blueberries and a raspberry vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; 15 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 623 mg sodium. 281 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 583 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019