If you're looking for a classic meat loaf recipe, this is it! Our best meat loaf recipe is topped with an irresistible ketchup and brown sugar glaze. This is definitely going to make your list of top beef recipes whenever you need a comforting dinner at home.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
1 hr 10 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs and milk; stir in bread crumbs, onion, parsley, salt, sage, and pepper. Add ground meat. Using clean hands, mix lightly until combined. Lightly pat mixture into an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until internal temperature registers 160 degrees F. Spoon off fat. In a bowl combine ketchup, sugar, and mustard; spread over meat. Bake for 10 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting into eight slices.

Ham Loaf:

Prepare as above, except use soft bread crumbs. Substitute 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard for the sage, basil, or oregano and omit the salt. Substitute 12 ounces lean ground beef or pork and 12 ounces ground cooked ham for the 1-1/2 pounds ground beef, lamb, or pork. Bake and let stand as above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 108mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 7g; protein 19g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 16.1mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 676mg; potassium 104mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 2.3mg.
