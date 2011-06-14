I've been making this recipe for over 30 years. It used to be in the Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book but somewhere along the line, they removed it! It is the one meat load recipe that makes people say, "Wow! This is MEAT LOAF???" Even people who swear that they hate meat loaf love this recipe (I've battle tested it on some hard-core nay sayers). One thing - the nutrition information has to be wrong. It says 225 kcal per serving. There's no way this stuff has 225,000 calories in a serving! I found other on-line versions of this recipe that quote the calories as 610 per serving which is much more believable - about the same as a big ol' hamburger. I use 93/7 ground beef for mine as it cuts the fat content way down