Marinated Prime Rib
Marinate the rib roast in this rosemary infused prime rib marinade up to 24 hours, then roast slowly for the most tender slices of beef.
Ingredients
Directions
For marinade, in a small bowl stir together wine or broth, onion, water, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, marjoram, and garlic salt.
Place meat in a self-sealing plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours, turning bag occasionally.
Drain meat, discarding marinade. Place meat, fat side up, in a large roasting pan. Insert a meat thermometer into center without touching bone.
Roast in a 325 degree F oven to desired doneness. [Allow 2 to 2-1/2 hours for rare (140 degrees F) or 2-1/4 to 3-1/4 hours for medium (155 degrees F.] Transfer meat to a cutting board. Cover with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before carving. (The temperature of the meat will rise 5 degrees during standing.) If desired, garnish with additional fresh rosemary.