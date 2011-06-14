Marinated Prime Rib

Rating: 3.48 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 29 Ratings

Marinate the rib roast in this rosemary infused prime rib marinade up to 24 hours, then roast slowly for the most tender slices of beef.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For marinade, in a small bowl stir together wine or broth, onion, water, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, marjoram, and garlic salt.

  • Place meat in a self-sealing plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Drain meat, discarding marinade. Place meat, fat side up, in a large roasting pan. Insert a meat thermometer into center without touching bone.

  • Roast in a 325 degree F oven to desired doneness. [Allow 2 to 2-1/2 hours for rare (140 degrees F) or 2-1/4 to 3-1/4 hours for medium (155 degrees F.] Transfer meat to a cutting board. Cover with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before carving. (The temperature of the meat will rise 5 degrees during standing.) If desired, garnish with additional fresh rosemary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; 9 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 67 mg sodium. 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 18 g protein; 1 mg vitamin c; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

