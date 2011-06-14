Lunchtime Lobster

Cut a loaf of packaged French bread dough in half crosswise. Prepare and bake it according to the package directions. When its cool, cut three V slices into the loaf to hold sloppy joe filling (to be added last). Pierce two green olives with toothpicks, and insert them into the front of the loaf for the lobsters eyes. Cut away the bottom of a red pepper, then trim the bottom so there are three scallops for the tail. Place the tail at the other end of the loaf. Slice the rest of the pepper crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices for legs. Stand them up on each side of the loaf. For the arms, slice a banana in half, then slice one of the halves in half lengthwise. Place them at the front of the lobster. For the claws, cut an apple into quarters. Cut a V shape into one end of two of the quarters. Position them at the tips of the bananas. Fill the loaf with your favorite sloppy joe filling. Add sliver-thin strips of celery for the lobsters antennae.