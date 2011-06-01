Italian Fried Steak with Roasted Pepper Pesto
Roasted red peppers lend a phenomenal smoky-sweet flavor to this succulent fried steak. Sharp Romano cheese and peppery fresh basil add brightness and life, recreating the classic Italian flavors everybody loves. Serve alongside a fresh salad or overtop crisp, steamed green beans, dressed in olive oil and garlic.
Ingredients
Directions
In a shallow dish combine bread crumbs and half of the cheese. In another shallow dish beat together egg and the water. Cut meat into eight equal-size portions; lightly sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Dip meat pieces into egg mixture, then crumb mixture; press lightly to coat.
In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Working in two batches, cook steak about 5 minutes per side, adding more oil as needed. Remove to a serving platter; cover to keep warm. Carefully wipe skillet clean.
Meanwhile, for sauce, in a blender or processor combine sweet peppers and the remaining cheese. Process until nearly smooth. Finely chop 1/2 cup of the basil; set aside. Transfer pepper mixture to hot skillet and heat through. Remove from heat. Stir in finely chopped basil. Pour sauce over steaks. Sprinkle with remaining basil.