Italian Fried Steak with Roasted Pepper Pesto

Roasted red peppers lend a phenomenal smoky-sweet flavor to this succulent fried steak. Sharp Romano cheese and peppery fresh basil add brightness and life, recreating the classic Italian flavors everybody loves. Serve alongside a fresh salad or overtop crisp, steamed green beans, dressed in olive oil and garlic.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow dish combine bread crumbs and half of the cheese. In another shallow dish beat together egg and the water. Cut meat into eight equal-size portions; lightly sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Dip meat pieces into egg mixture, then crumb mixture; press lightly to coat.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Working in two batches, cook steak about 5 minutes per side, adding more oil as needed. Remove to a serving platter; cover to keep warm. Carefully wipe skillet clean.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in a blender or processor combine sweet peppers and the remaining cheese. Process until nearly smooth. Finely chop 1/2 cup of the basil; set aside. Transfer pepper mixture to hot skillet and heat through. Remove from heat. Stir in finely chopped basil. Pour sauce over steaks. Sprinkle with remaining basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; 21 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 130 mg cholesterol; 645 mg sodium. 763 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 43 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 192 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

