Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces
Indulge your guests with not one sauce for their succulent peppered prime rib, but two prime rib sauce recipes. Both the Merlot Au Jus and creamy horseradish sauce are classic accompaniments for roasts of this stature. Leave it to your guests to determine which is the best sauce for prime rib at your feast.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. For dry rub, in a small bowl combine salt, mustard, espresso powder, pepper, garlic, onion powder, thyme, oregano, coriander, and celery seeds. Set aside.
Rub oil over roast. Sprinkle the dry rub evenly over roast; rub in with your fingers. Using a sharp knife, make six 1 x 1/2-inch slits into the fat side of the roast (the slits allow the seasoning to penetrate into the meat).
Place roast, fat side up, in a large roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of roast. Thermometer should not touch bones. Roast for 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 135°F. for medium-rare doneness or 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 150°F. for medium doneness.
Transfer roast to a cutting board. Cover with foil. Let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Temperature of the meat after standing should be 145°F for medium-rare doneness or 160°F for medium doneness. Slice and serve with Merlot Au Jus and/or Horseradish Cream.
Tips
Prepare roast as directed through Step 2. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Continue as directed.
Nutrition Facts (Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces)
Merlot Au Jus
Ingredients
Directions
After removing roast from roasting pan, pour drippings into large glass measuring cup. Skim off fat; discard. Add beef broth, Merlot wine, Worcestershire sauce to drippings. Pour mixture back into pan. Heat and stir over medium heat until bubbly, scraping up crusty brown bits from bottom of the pan. If desired, for a thicker au jus, stir together water and cornstarch. Whisk into bubbling broth mixture. If desired, strain au jus before serving.
Nutrition Facts per serving: 11 cal., 0 g protein, 0 g carb., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 0 dietary fiber, 0% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 121 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
Horseradish Cream
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, green onion, horseradish, mustard, white balsamic vinegar, and kosher salt. Cover and chill until ready to serve. If desired, garnish with additional chopped green onions. Makes 1 3/4 cups.
Nutrition Analysis: 105 calories, 0 g protein, 1 g carb., 11 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 13 mg cholesterol, 2% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 128 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 0% iron