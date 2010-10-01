Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces

Rating: 4.16 stars
58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

Indulge your guests with not one sauce for their succulent peppered prime rib, but two prime rib sauce recipes. Both the Merlot Au Jus and creamy horseradish sauce are classic accompaniments for roasts of this stature. Leave it to your guests to determine which is the best sauce for prime rib at your feast.

Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. For dry rub, in a small bowl combine salt, mustard, espresso powder, pepper, garlic, onion powder, thyme, oregano, coriander, and celery seeds. Set aside.

  • Rub oil over roast. Sprinkle the dry rub evenly over roast; rub in with your fingers. Using a sharp knife, make six 1 x 1/2-inch slits into the fat side of the roast (the slits allow the seasoning to penetrate into the meat).

  • Place roast, fat side up, in a large roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of roast. Thermometer should not touch bones. Roast for 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 135°F. for medium-rare doneness or 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 150°F. for medium doneness.

  • Transfer roast to a cutting board. Cover with foil. Let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Temperature of the meat after standing should be 145°F for medium-rare doneness or 160°F for medium doneness. Slice and serve with Merlot Au Jus and/or Horseradish Cream.

Tips

Prepare roast as directed through Step 2. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts (Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces)

Per Serving:
422 calories; 34 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 82 mg cholesterol; 957 mg sodium. 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 24 g protein;

Merlot Au Jus

Ingredients

Directions

  • After removing roast from roasting pan, pour drippings into large glass measuring cup. Skim off fat; discard. Add beef broth, Merlot wine, Worcestershire sauce to drippings. Pour mixture back into pan. Heat and stir over medium heat until bubbly, scraping up crusty brown bits from bottom of the pan. If desired, for a thicker au jus, stir together water and cornstarch. Whisk into bubbling broth mixture. If desired, strain au jus before serving.

  • Nutrition Facts per serving: 11 cal., 0 g protein, 0 g carb., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 0 dietary fiber, 0% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 121 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Horseradish Cream

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, green onion, horseradish, mustard, white balsamic vinegar, and kosher salt. Cover and chill until ready to serve. If desired, garnish with additional chopped green onions. Makes 1 3/4 cups.

  • Nutrition Analysis: 105 calories, 0 g protein, 1 g carb., 11 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 13 mg cholesterol, 2% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 128 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 0% iron

Reviews (2)

hotdaugh
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2018
Tried this for a "change" Christmas eve.... local meat market had rib roast 1/2 off - best Prime Rib ever - easy to make... I did not have enough dry mustard so I put a thin coat of Dijon mustard on the roast instead of the oil - every one raved about how good it was.. making two for my daughter - in Law's birthday (right now)....thanks!
the4otts
Rating: Unrated
12/30/2013
Our roast was fabulous - we adjusted the recipe for the roast by omitting the thyme (food allergy). The aroma while ir roasted was only surpassed by the wonderful flavor. We hoped to fid a grass fed roast, but settled for the angus roast from the local grocers. The Horseradish Cream was a little too "sour creamy" for my taste, but there are some who will enjoy it. The Merlot Au Jus was great - we added mushrooms. This is a keeper - easy for those days when you are entertaining and want time with your company and for those lazy days at home with the family. Elegant & easy!
