Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces

Tried this for a "change" Christmas eve.... local meat market had rib roast 1/2 off - best Prime Rib ever - easy to make... I did not have enough dry mustard so I put a thin coat of Dijon mustard on the roast instead of the oil - every one raved about how good it was.. making two for my daughter - in Law's birthday (right now)....thanks!

Rating: Unrated

Our roast was fabulous - we adjusted the recipe for the roast by omitting the thyme (food allergy). The aroma while ir roasted was only surpassed by the wonderful flavor. We hoped to fid a grass fed roast, but settled for the angus roast from the local grocers. The Horseradish Cream was a little too "sour creamy" for my taste, but there are some who will enjoy it. The Merlot Au Jus was great - we added mushrooms. This is a keeper - easy for those days when you are entertaining and want time with your company and for those lazy days at home with the family. Elegant & easy!