Grilled Herb Burgers

Rating: 4.19 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Oregano and basil pack these grilled burgers with great flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine egg, onion, Parmesan cheese, the snipped fresh or the dried oregano and/or basil, the ketchup, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add ground beef and ground turkey; mix well. Shape mixture into eight 3/4-inch-thick patties.

    Advertisement

  • For a charcoal grill, place patties on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals. Grill for 14 to 18 minutes or until no longer pink (165°F), turning once halfway through grilling. Toast ciabatta rolls on the grill. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce to medium. Place patties, then ciabatta rolls on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above. )

  • Serve burgers on toasted ciabatta rolls with tomato slices and, if desired, additional fresh oregano and/or basil sprigs. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; 16 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 114 mg cholesterol; 611 mg sodium. 29 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 31 g protein;

Reviews (2)

21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Mandy Leh
Rating: Unrated
03/07/2013
I love this. I add tomato sauce instead of Ketchup and have added pesto and liked it very much. Everybody gobbled them up!
mary
Rating: Unrated
08/08/2013
Very tasty. The ciabatta bread is a nice treat. We even made platters of sliders on mini ciabatta rolls and everyone loved them. Hint: Be sure to pack the burgers tight as they may want to come apart in grilling process.
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/06/2020