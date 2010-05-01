Greek Spinach Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4.4 stars
52 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Flavored with feta cheese, garlic, and herbs, these Greek spinach veggie burgers make a terrific recipe for meatless Mondays. And yes, the burgers are quick and easy enough to make on a busy weeknight.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium bowl combine oil, garlic, oregano, dillweed, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir in stuffing mix to coat thoroughly. Stir in egg, spinach, and 1/2 cup crumbled feta; mix well. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.

  • Heat a griddle or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add patties. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until browned and heated through.

  • Serve in buns with assorted toppers. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 732mg; potassium 310mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 4g; sugar 6g; protein 13g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2575IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 137mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 273mg; iron 3mg.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
07/30/2019
This is a great recipe to make ahead and take as a lunch during the week. It is quick, easy and delicious.
