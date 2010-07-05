Gingered Beef & Broccoli Salad Bowl

Rating: 3.53 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5
  • 32 Ratings

This five-ingredient beef and broccoli main-dish recipe can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. Bottled ginger salad dressing makes a simple and delicious sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from beef. Thinly slice beef across the grain into bite-size strips; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a wok or large skillet heat 2 tablespoons of the salad dressing over medium-high heat. Add broccoli. Cook and stir for 3 minutes. Add beef to wok or skillet. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until beef is slightly pink in center. Remove beef and broccoli from wok or skillet. Remove stem end and seeds from sweet pepper. Cut sweet pepper in bite-size strips.

  • In large bowl combine greens, sweet pepper, beef, and broccoli. Drizzle remaining salad dressing; toss to coat. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 468mg; potassium 810mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 4g; sugar 10g; protein 22g; vitamin a 2332IU; vitamin c 104mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 137mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 4mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2020