Frizzled Eggs over Garlic Steak and Mushroom Hash
Opt for a thin cut of beef and start with frozen hash brown potatoes and you can have this steak and eggs breakfast on the table in just 30 minutes!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Serving Suggestion:
If you like, top the hash with sour cream, a bit of jarred horseradish, and a pinch of fresh snipped herbs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
324 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 258mg; sodium 397mg; potassium 569mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 2g; sugar 1g; protein 29g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 44mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 3mg.