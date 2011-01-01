Frizzled Eggs over Garlic Steak and Mushroom Hash

Opt for a thin cut of beef and start with frozen hash brown potatoes and you can have this steak and eggs breakfast on the table in just 30 minutes!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Cook potatoes and mushrooms, covered, over medium-high heat for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Remove from skillet; cover to keep warm.

  • Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Cook steaks and garlic for 3 to 4 minutes, turning once, until desired doneness. Remove from skillet; cover to keep warm.

  • Add eggs to the hot skillet; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Place potatoes, steaks, and eggs on plates. If desired, sprinkle with fresh tarragon.

Serving Suggestion:

If you like, top the hash with sour cream, a bit of jarred horseradish, and a pinch of fresh snipped herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 258mg; sodium 397mg; potassium 569mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 2g; sugar 1g; protein 29g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 44mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 3mg.

Reviews

