Fireside Beef Stew with Squash

Rating: 4.21 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 1-inch pieces. In a 3 1/2- to 4 1/2-quart slow cooker combine meat, squash, onions, and garlic. Stir in broth, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, the 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and the allspice.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine cold water and cornstarch. Stir cornstarch mixture and frozen green beans into meat mixture. Cover and cook about 15 minutes more or until thickened. If desired, sprinkle each serving with freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 67 mg cholesterol; 440 mg sodium. 15 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 27 g protein;

Reviews (1)

nancynusbaium
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2018
A cold, blustery fall day. Our Brewer team in game 5 of the playoffs. Situation calls for something hearty and fragrant simmering in the crockpot. I made this recipe exactly as written with one substitution. Used corn starch for tapioca. It was fabulous. I bought the squash pre-cut in the produce department, bought the stew meat already cut, it assembled very quickly. The seasonings were unique and a perfect blend. I haven¿t used Italian green beans in years and they were perfect in this stew. Everybody LOVED it and returned multiple times to the crockpot. I will definitely make this again.
