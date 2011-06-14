Fireside Beef Stew with Squash

Rating: 5 stars

A cold, blustery fall day. Our Brewer team in game 5 of the playoffs. Situation calls for something hearty and fragrant simmering in the crockpot. I made this recipe exactly as written with one substitution. Used corn starch for tapioca. It was fabulous. I bought the squash pre-cut in the produce department, bought the stew meat already cut, it assembled very quickly. The seasonings were unique and a perfect blend. I haven¿t used Italian green beans in years and they were perfect in this stew. Everybody LOVED it and returned multiple times to the crockpot. I will definitely make this again.