Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 3.82 stars
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5

Here's a slow cooker recipe for corned beef and cabbage, a St. Paddy's Day favorite. But why wait until March? The one-dish dinner recipe will taste great any time of year.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut brisket to fit into a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle spices from packet evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. Place cabbage, carrots, onion, and potatoes in the slow cooker. Pour water over vegetables. Top with brisket.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours. Transfer meat to a cutting board. Thinly slice against the grain. Serve vegetables with a slotted spoon. Makes 6 servings.

If your brisket doesn't come with a spice packet you can combine 2 Tbsp. mustard seeds; 2 Tbsp. coriander seeds; 1 Tbsp. black peppercorns; 1 Tbsp. whole allspice; 1 Tbsp. whole cloves; 8 whole cardamom pods; 2 cinnamon sticks, broken into pieces; 4 bay leaves, crumbled; 1 tsp. ground ginger; and 1 tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; 27 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 115 mg cholesterol; 1543 mg sodium. 867 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 35 g protein; 10058 IU vitamin a; 73 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

ddunique
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2017
Corned Beef Ingredients PICKLING SPICE: 2 tablespoons mustard seeds 2 tablespoons coriander seeds 1 tablespoon black peppercorns 1 tablespoon whole allspice 1 tablespoon whole cloves 8 whole cardamom pods 2 cinnamon sticks, broken into pieces 4 bay leaves, crumbled 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional) BRINE: 1 gallon water 2 cups kosher salt 1 tablespoon pink curing salt 4 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1 recipe Pickling Spice (above) CORNED BEEF: 1 3 1/2 pound flat cut beef brisket 1 medium head cabbage, cut into wedges 1 onion, coarsely chopped 4 carrots, cut into 2-inch chunks Directions PICKLING SPICE In a small bowl combine all ingredients. Set aside. BRINE: In a large pot combine the water, kosher and pink salts, garlic, brown sugar, and 1/4 cup Pickling Spice. Bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Let stand until room temperature. Transfer to a 2-gal. resealable plastic bag set in a large shallow pan. CORNED BEEF: Place brisket in bag; seal. Chill 5 days, turning occasionally. Remove brisket from brine; rinse thoroughly. Transfer to an 8- to 10-qt. pot. Cover with fresh water. Place remaining Pickling Spice on a double-thick 8-inch square of 100% cotton cheesecloth. Bring up corners; tie with 100% cotton string. Add to pot with beef. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender, adding cabbage, onion, and carrots the last 15 minutes. Remove spice bag; discard. Thinly slice corned beef. Serve with cabbage, onion, and carrots. From the Test Kitchen CORNED BEEF SANDWICH MELT: Spread inside of marble rye bread slices with Dijon-style mustard and thousand island dressing. Add sliced corned beef, shredded fontina cheese, and Pickled Onions*. Spread outside of sandwich with butter and cook in a skillet over medium heat until toasted, turning once. *Pickled Onions: In a medium saucepan place 1 cup of the corned beef cooking liquid, 1/2 cup cider vinegar, and 1 tablespoon sugar. Bring to boiling. Place 1 red onion, thinly sliced, in a medium heatproof bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over onions. Let stand at least 1 hour. Drain before using. Nutrition analysis per serving: 682 calories, 31 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 45 g total fat (24 g sat. fat), 153 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 20% Vitamin A, 2% Vitamin C, 1946 mg sodium, 14% calcium, 11% iron
gentleenuff
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2017
What's the point of asking a question...it appears no one answers them anyway. I think Trish asked a question that many people are asking themselves. BHG needs to get on the stick!!! Her question was over a year ago and you STILL haven't given her an answer.
Trish Martin
Rating: Unrated
03/03/2016
What spices can you use if you don't have the spice pack please?
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/24/2013
I usually add a bottle of beer to my slow cooker when I'm making corned beef and if it's a lighter beer, a bit of apple cider or coconut sap vinegar gives it that extra oomph.
