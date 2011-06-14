Corned Beef and Cabbage

Rating: 5 stars

Corned Beef Ingredients PICKLING SPICE: 2 tablespoons mustard seeds 2 tablespoons coriander seeds 1 tablespoon black peppercorns 1 tablespoon whole allspice 1 tablespoon whole cloves 8 whole cardamom pods 2 cinnamon sticks, broken into pieces 4 bay leaves, crumbled 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional) BRINE: 1 gallon water 2 cups kosher salt 1 tablespoon pink curing salt 4 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1 recipe Pickling Spice (above) CORNED BEEF: 1 3 1/2 pound flat cut beef brisket 1 medium head cabbage, cut into wedges 1 onion, coarsely chopped 4 carrots, cut into 2-inch chunks Directions PICKLING SPICE In a small bowl combine all ingredients. Set aside. BRINE: In a large pot combine the water, kosher and pink salts, garlic, brown sugar, and 1/4 cup Pickling Spice. Bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Let stand until room temperature. Transfer to a 2-gal. resealable plastic bag set in a large shallow pan. CORNED BEEF: Place brisket in bag; seal. Chill 5 days, turning occasionally. Remove brisket from brine; rinse thoroughly. Transfer to an 8- to 10-qt. pot. Cover with fresh water. Place remaining Pickling Spice on a double-thick 8-inch square of 100% cotton cheesecloth. Bring up corners; tie with 100% cotton string. Add to pot with beef. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender, adding cabbage, onion, and carrots the last 15 minutes. Remove spice bag; discard. Thinly slice corned beef. Serve with cabbage, onion, and carrots. From the Test Kitchen CORNED BEEF SANDWICH MELT: Spread inside of marble rye bread slices with Dijon-style mustard and thousand island dressing. Add sliced corned beef, shredded fontina cheese, and Pickled Onions*. Spread outside of sandwich with butter and cook in a skillet over medium heat until toasted, turning once. *Pickled Onions: In a medium saucepan place 1 cup of the corned beef cooking liquid, 1/2 cup cider vinegar, and 1 tablespoon sugar. Bring to boiling. Place 1 red onion, thinly sliced, in a medium heatproof bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over onions. Let stand at least 1 hour. Drain before using. Nutrition analysis per serving: 682 calories, 31 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 45 g total fat (24 g sat. fat), 153 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 20% Vitamin A, 2% Vitamin C, 1946 mg sodium, 14% calcium, 11% iron