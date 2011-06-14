Corned Beef and Cabbage
Here's a slow cooker recipe for corned beef and cabbage, a St. Paddy's Day favorite. But why wait until March? The one-dish dinner recipe will taste great any time of year.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut brisket to fit into a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle spices from packet evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. Place cabbage, carrots, onion, and potatoes in the slow cooker. Pour water over vegetables. Top with brisket.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours. Transfer meat to a cutting board. Thinly slice against the grain. Serve vegetables with a slotted spoon. Makes 6 servings.
If your brisket doesn't come with a spice packet you can combine 2 Tbsp. mustard seeds; 2 Tbsp. coriander seeds; 1 Tbsp. black peppercorns; 1 Tbsp. whole allspice; 1 Tbsp. whole cloves; 8 whole cardamom pods; 2 cinnamon sticks, broken into pieces; 4 bay leaves, crumbled; 1 tsp. ground ginger; and 1 tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)