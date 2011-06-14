Classic Beef Stroganoff

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut up any large pieces of stew meat. In a large skillet brown meat, half at a time, in hot oil. Drain off fat.

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker place mushrooms, onions, garlic, oregano, salt, thyme, pepper, and bay leaf. Add stew meat. Pour beef broth and sherry over all.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Discard bay leaf.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a medium bowl whisk together sour cream, flour, and water until smooth. Stir about 1 cup of the hot liquid into sour cream mixture. Return all to cooker; stir to combine. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until thickened and bubbly. If desired, serve over hot cooked pasta and sprinkle with parsley. Makes 6 servings.

For Easy Cleanup

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; 15 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 84 mg cholesterol; 402 mg sodium. 638 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 28 g protein; 340 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

