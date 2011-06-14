Classic Beef Stroganoff

If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a medium bowl whisk together sour cream, flour, and water until smooth. Stir about 1 cup of the hot liquid into sour cream mixture. Return all to cooker; stir to combine. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until thickened and bubbly. If desired, serve over hot cooked pasta and sprinkle with parsley. Makes 6 servings.