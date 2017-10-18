Rating: 4 stars The original chili is good. The recipe you are using for Cincinnati chili is not like Cincy chili. We do not use chili powder, the meat must be slowly boiled and broken into fine pieces, and add a bay leaf. Use super finely grated cheddar cheese, I mean lots of cheese for it. Also oyster crackers are our traditional choice. Simply the best chili anywhere here in CIncy.

Rating: Unrated I loved it! It was so easy to make! I doubled the beans and tomatoes, and added oregano. I will definitely make it again. :P

Rating: Unrated 3 stars, I'll make again, a good, easy, basic "tomatoey" chili. Nice & thick! I used 4 teaspoons chili powder because we like it with a little more heat. We like beans so next time may add a 2nd can---there's plenty of meat. I thought it was much better with cheddar & sour cream added.

Rating: Unrated We are having a chili cook off in a couple of weeks I was just looking to see if anyone made chili the way I do so thanks for Sharing This Great Recipe !! :)