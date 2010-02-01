Cajun Steak Sandwich with Sweet Potato Fries
Cajun seasoning gives this burger a taste of Louisiana. Pairing it with sweet potato fries makes this dish a little more healthful.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat oven to 400°F. Spread sweet potato fries in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, cut steaks in half crosswise. Coat both sides of steaks with 1-1/2 teaspoons of the seasoning. Heat a cast-iron or heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Cook steaks in hot skillet for 3 to 5 minutes on each side.
In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, ketchup, molasses, and remaining seasoning.
Place one steak portion on each roll half. Top with some of the sauce, tomato slices, and green onion slices. Serve remaining sauce with fries.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
583 calories; 29 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 856 mg sodium. 875 mg potassium; 59 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 86 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;