Cajun Steak Sandwich with Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Cajun seasoning gives this burger a taste of Louisiana. Pairing it with sweet potato fries makes this dish a little more healthful.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400°F. Spread sweet potato fries in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cut steaks in half crosswise. Coat both sides of steaks with 1-1/2 teaspoons of the seasoning. Heat a cast-iron or heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Cook steaks in hot skillet for 3 to 5 minutes on each side.

  • In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, ketchup, molasses, and remaining seasoning.

  • Place one steak portion on each roll half. Top with some of the sauce, tomato slices, and green onion slices. Serve remaining sauce with fries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
583 calories; 29 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 856 mg sodium. 875 mg potassium; 59 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 86 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Janie Midgette
Rating: Unrated
03/20/2015
This is the best rib eye sandwich I have eat in a long time. I put romaine lettuce, tomato and thin slice red onion on it with the sauce and yum yum!
