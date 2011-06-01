Blue Cheese Stuffed Burger with Red Onion and Spinach
Sharp and salty blue cheese, sweet red onion, and slightly bitter baby spinach lend balance and texture to the rich ground beef in these elegant yet satisfying burgers. When buying, look for baby spinach with dark, vibrant green leaves; avoid those that show signs of bruising or wilting.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine beef, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper. On waxed paper shape beef mixture into eight thin 4-inch-diameter patties. Place 1 tablespoon of the blue cheese into the centers of four of the patties. Top with the remaining four patties; pinch edges to seal.Advertisement
Brush onion slices with olive oil; sprinkle with salt.
Place burgers and onion slices on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium-high heat. Grill 5 minutes per side or until done (160°F to 165°F). Brush cut sides of buns with olive oil. Grill, cut side down, the last minute of grilling.
Serve burgers on buns with grilled onion slices, spinach, and remaining cheese.