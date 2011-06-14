Beer Brisket

Pack some tang and heat into this brisket with beer and chili sauce. Fork slices of meat onto kaiser rolls for a hearty sandwich.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut brisket to fit into a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Place onions in the cooker. Top with brisket. In a medium bowl stir together beer, chili sauce, and steak seasoning. Pour over onions and meat in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours.

  • To serve, remove meat from cooking liquid. Thinly slice meat across the grain. Using a slotted spoon, remove the onions from the cooking liquid and place on top of the meat. Drizzle with some of the cooking liquid. If desired, serve sliced meat and onions on buns. Makes 9 to 12 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 94 mg cholesterol; 378 mg sodium. 588 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 31 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

